Caitlyn Jenner Shows Off Her #GirlBoss Side in This Business Casual Look

Caitlyn Jenner has street style down pat, so it comes as no surprise that she also knows how to nail workwear. The star stepped out for a meeting in L.A. yesterday, where she looked ready to get down to business. For the outing, Jenner donned a striped neck-tie blouse with a sleek black pencil skirt, which she topped off with black slingback pumps, a matching tote, and embellished oversize sunnies. Talk about a killer #GirlBoss look.

The past couple of weeks have brought a series of style wins for Jenner, including her wow-worthy gown at the ESPY Awards and her edgy leather ensemble that she sported last week.

For more Caitlyn Jenner, catch her new docu-series I Am Cait Sundays at 8 p.m. on E!

