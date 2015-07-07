Caitlyn Jenner Promises "No More Secrets" in New I Am Cait Promo

And Caitlyn Jenner's emotional journey continues. A new promo for her upcoming E! docu-series I Am Cait was released today, and it reveals how at peace she is being the person she felt she was always meant to be.

The footage shows Jenner, a group of friends, and her mom, Esther Jenner, clinking champagne glasses in a toast "to Caitlyn" as they celebrate the star's recently transformed life. After a touching clip that shows the former Olympian mentoring transgender youth, it moves on to Jenner discussing her children.

"I want them to be proud of their daddy," she says through tears, before declaring that her life will have "no more secrets."

Watch the promo below, and catch I Am Cait when it premieres on E! July 26 at 8 p.m. EST.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Shares Her First Blog Post: "Let's Live Our True Selves"