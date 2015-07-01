Caitlyn Jenner Continues Her Stylish Streak in a Navy Lace Dress

Caitlyn Jenner has had a whirlwind few days in New York City, and she's not stopping yet. On Wednesday night, the 65-year-old hit Broadway to catch a performance of An American in Paris starring transgender actress Candice Cayne, and she looked beautiful while doing it. For her night out, Jenner donned a figure-hugging navy lace dress with three-quarter length sleeves and a plunging neckline, which she paired with her now trusty sling-back pumps and a simple black shoulder bag.

But this isn't the former Olympian's first stylish N.Y.C. outing. On Sunday, Jenner made a surprise appearance at a Pride Event, where she wore a white tee paired with a matching eyelet pencil skirt. The following day, she worked a black LBD for dinner at Tutto il Giorno in TriBeCa. And earlier yesterday, she wore not one but two head-turning looks: first, a leopard print wrap dress, then a multicolor sequined skirt. We can't wait to see what she wears next.

PHOTOS: Caitlyn Jenner's Most Memorable Outfits