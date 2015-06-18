Caitlyn Jenner to Laverne Cox: "You Are Fierce and Fabulous!"

When Caitlyn Jenner introduced herself to the world, transgender activist and Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox was one of the first people to show her support, and now Jenner is doing the same. On Wednesday, she took to Twitter to thank Cox for all that she's done, not only for her personally but for the trans community at large. 

Cox was quick to respond to Jenner, sending her a tweet saying, "My pleasure. Sending you lots of love always #TransIsBeautiful." 

Following Jenner's Vanity Fair cover story, Cox, who famously appeared as the first ever transgender woman on the cover of Time magazine, took to her Tumblr account to share some kind words about Jenner. Looks like this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. 

