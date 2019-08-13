Caitlyn Jenner Posted a Photo of Kendall for Kylie's Birthday

Happy birthday to Kylie Jenner, who is celebrating 22 on a yacht. She's undoubtedly getting showered with celebratory messages, but People reports that one, in particular, stood out online. Caitlyn Jenner posted a (now-deleted) snapshot to celebrate, except fans immediately noticed that the photo was of Kendall, not Kylie.

"Life was so simple back then, but life is so good today," Caitlyn wrote on her first post. "Happy birthday to my little baby @kyliejenner."

Fans saw the mix-up and Caitlyn quickly replaced her celebratory tribute with a new set of photos, but not before the internet (and the account Here for the Tea) managed to get a screencap.

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty Images

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Her Silence About Kylie Jenner's Baby Girl

"Changed that picture real quick," a follower commented.

"Ahhh pics with them both," another wrote on the new post. "Better not to risk it!"

"Glad you got the right daughter this time, sis," another user added.

RELATED: Did Kim Kardashian Just Low-Key Shade Caitlyn Jenner with This Throwback Photo?

There's no sign that Kylie even noticed (she's busy celebrating her big day on a yacht in Italy), so it's safe to assume that there's no ill will. While Caitlyn isn't celebrating, a slew of other Kardashians and Jenners are. Reports have emerged saying that along with her beau Travis Scott and her daughter Stormi, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are all soaking up the Italian sun.