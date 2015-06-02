Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner's Hairstylist Shares Perfect-Ponytail Tips

Kim Kardashian admitted to giving Bruce Jenner beauty advice before he revealed Caitlyn Jenner to the world—and even teased that Jenner better not steal her glam team. But it looks like she's changed her mind, as the two booked the same hair stylist for their July Vanity Fair and Glamour cover shoots. Renowned celebrity stylist Oribe worked his magic on both ladies and even shared his tips for creating a chic ponytail in the video below.

Jenner finally let her hair down (at top) in her spread for Vanity Fair. Oribe created soft curls and lots of volume for the debut. She was very happy about the look and told the magazine, "It’s not about the fanfare, it’s not about people cheering in the stadium, it’s not about going down the street and everybody giving you a ‘That a boy, Bruce’ pat on the back, okay? This is about your life. Bruce always had to tell a lie. He was always living that lie. Every day he always had a secret, from morning til night. Caitlyn doesn’t have any secrets. As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I’m free."

