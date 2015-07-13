Caitlyn Jenner Looks Chic in a Striped Miniskirt for Lunch with Daughter Kendall

Caitlyn Jenner is once again stepping up her style game. For a ladies lunch on Saturday with daughter Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn opted for an ensemble that looked chic and was appropriate for the warm California weather. She donned a fitted black wrap shirt with three-quarter-length sleeves, a striped black-and-white A.L.C. pencil skirt ($325; neimanmarcus.com), and heeled ankle-strap sandals (above). Her model daughter showed a bit more skin in a crop top with a criss-cross around the waist and black leggings. Kendall's friend Hailey Baldwin also joined the duo for a bite at Sugarfish in Beverly Hills.

This is a huge week for Caitlyn, who will be presented with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 15, and the entire summer has been a life-changing one. After her Vanity Fair cover debut and surprise appearance at a Pride event in June, the world is anxiously awaiting her eight-part docu-series on E!, I Am Cait, which premieres July 26.

PHOTOS: Caitlyn Jenner's Most Memorable Outfits