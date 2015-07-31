Watch Caitlyn Jenner Try Out Her "Best Feminine Voice" for Kim Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner may have her personal style down pat, but she's still adjusting when it comes to other areas of her transition. In a new promo for I Am Cait, the former Olympian tells stepdaughter Kim Kardashian and family friend Malika Haqq that she has been calling room service in hotels to practice and try out her "best feminine voice."

"Try it. Let's hear," Kardashian says.

After Jenner makes her best attempt, Kim laughs and says, "You sound no different!"

"I didn't think so!" Jenner says in agreement.

