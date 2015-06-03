Watch the First Trailer for Caitlyn Jenner's E! Docu-Series, I Am Cait

I’m the new normal," Caitlyn Jenner proudly declares in the first promo trailer for her new E! docu-series, I Am Cate. It’s only been a few days since the world first met Caitlyn, but now we’re getting a closer, inside look at her life thanks to this just-released clip.

The eight-part, one-hour series will focus on Jenner living her life for the first time as a transgender woman. “You go through all of this stuff and you start learning kind of the pressure that women are under all the time about their appearance,” she says in the teaser while applying makeup.

Jenner first introduced herself to the world as Caitlyn in a 22-page Vanity Fair cover story that broke on Monday. I Am Cate premieres on Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m. EST on E! Watch the trailer in its entirety below.

