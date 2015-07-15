Caitlyn Jenner Gets Fashion Advice from Kim Kardashian in the New Teaser for I Am Cait

If the new teaser trailer for Caitlyn Jenner's upcoming reality series is any indication, the star is living life to the fullest. The lateest 30-second clip for I Am Cait was just released, and in it we see the former Olympian spending time with her family, drinking champagne, playing tennis, and even getting some fashion advice from step-daughter Kim Kardashian.

"Mom has that," Kardashian says as Jenner shows her a black dress in her closet. And it seems that Jenner is learning quite a lot along the way. While playing tennis, the newly minted street style star exclaims, "Now I know why girls need a sports bra!"

Watch the full teaser below, and don't forget to tune into I Am Cait when it premieres on July 26 at 8 p.m. on E!

