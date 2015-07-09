See Caitlyn Jenner's Dazzling First Promo Photo for I Am Cait

Caitlyn Jenner's highly anticipated docu-series, I Am Cait, is only a few weeks away and the first promotional photo for the show has arrived. The consensus? It's stunning.

The picture features Caitlyn looking poised as she stands with her back and head turned towards the camera at an angle and thoughtfully gazes out. Wearing a black floor-length gown with a lace neckline and her hair loosely arranged in an updo, she looks absolutely beautiful.

The eight-part series will focus on her transition from Bruce to Caitlyn and her family's and friends' reactions to the experience. Earlier this week E! released a trailer that showed Caitlyn talking to a group of teenagers, celebrating her new life with her mother, Esther, and bonding with her own child Kylie Jenner. Watch it here:

It's a huge month for Caitlyn, who will also be presented with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards on July 15. We can't wait to see her shine.

Catch I Am Cait when it premieres on E! July 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

