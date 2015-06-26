Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She's Doing Her Own Series in New I Am Cait Promo

And Caitlyn Jenner's journey continues. A new promo for her upcoming E! docu-series I Am Cait was released today, and it reveals just how good of a time the star is having being the person she felt she was always meant to be.

In the promo, Jenner is shown adjusting to living publicly as a transgender woman—and she finally reveals exactly why she decided to do her own show. "Why did I decide to do a series?" Jenner says in the new clip. "I am telling my story... This is about getting to be who you really are." It also includes footage of Jenner bonding with her family, riding a motorcycle, and going shopping for clothes.

This has quite the week for Jenner, who celebrated her first Father’s Day since transitioning from male to female by spending time with most of her children.

Watch the promo below, and catch I Am Cait when it premieres on E! July 26 at 8 p.m. EST.

