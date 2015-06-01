Caitlyn Jenner Will Be Honored—and Make Her First Public Appearance—at the 2015 ESPY Awards

Caitlyn Jenner took to Twitter today to make her first public statement as a newly transformed female, and the world made note. “I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self,” she wrote. “Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”

RELATED: Bruce Jenner Introduces "Her" To the World

But despite her excitement for the future, the star isn’t leaving her past as an Olympic gold medalist behind. In fact, Jenner will be celebrated not only for her athletic prowess but also for her admirable move to come out as a transgender woman at the 2015 ESPY Awards. Scheduled to air July 15, she will be awarded with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, one "presented annually to individuals whose contributions transcend sports."

And while the accolade is a notable one, it’s Jenner’s first public appearance as Caitlyn that we’re most excited for. "For the first time this July, I will be able to stand as my true self in front of my peers," Jenner said in the statement. Watch the ceremony on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC—Our DVRs have officially been set.

RELATED: Stars React to Meeting Caitlyn Jenner, Bruce Jenner's New Female Identity