Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Spoken to Khloé Kardashian in Five Years

It's no secret that Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian klan aren't on the best of terms. Ever since the former Olympian released her tell-all book The Secrets of My Life in 2017, things have been tense between them, and, it appears her relationship with one family member is particularly troublesome.

According to Caitlyn, she hasn't spoken to her stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian in more than five years. Discussing their rift candidly on ITV's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, Jenner revealed that the Good American founder wasn't as accepting of her transition as her other children.

“The first was the kids, I started with Brandon my son and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.’ I went through every kid and Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process; it’s been five or six years, and I really haven’t talked to her since," she told her campmates.

Football star Ian Wright then asked: "Do you think she’s more thinking about herself rather than you?” Jenner replied, "We were really close. I raised her since she was five years old; I really don’t know what her issues are."

Khloé aired her grievances about Caitlyn on a previous episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing that it wasn't her transition, but rather the allegedly untrue stories she wrote about her mom, Kris Jenner, in the memoir that upset her.

"I'm the victim, I'm the victim, they don't want to see me. Oh f*** off and it's not because you're trans," Khloé vented on the show, after the book's release. "That's not why I'm not talking to you. I'm not talking to you because you're a bad, mean person."

A year later, the mom of one admitted that even the birth of her daughter, True, wouldn't change her feelings toward Cait. During an interview with ITV's Lorraine, Khloé said, "No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn. [Things are] just as they are.”