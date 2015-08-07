Caitlyn Jenner Shares Her First Selfie

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is taking a page from Kim Kardashian's playbook. In honor of her Teen Choice Award nomination for Social Media Queen the star posted her very first selfie, and it's definitely worthy of a nod. Jenner, who wears a black top and oversize sunnies in the 'gram, appears to be sitting in a car.

"No #SocialMediaQueen can be crowned without posting a selfie, so here's my first! #TeenChoice," she captioned the close-up snap, and included a link to the voting page for the award.

No #SocialMediaQueen can be crowned without posting a selfie, so here's my first! #TeenChoice http://www.whosay.com/l/tuQaSXJ A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Aug 6, 2015 at 11:12am PDT

Jenner Tweeted about the nomination a week ago, writing, "And to think I wouldn't have qualified for this nom a few months ago…What an honor!"

And to think I wouldn't have qualified for this nom a few months ago... What an honor! #TeenChoice #SocialMediaQueen http://t.co/ne9NN0qr8W — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 31, 2015

