Caitlyn Jenner Shares Her First Selfie

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is taking a page from Kim Kardashian's playbook. In honor of her Teen Choice Award nomination for Social Media Queen the star posted her very first selfie, and it's definitely worthy of a nod. Jenner, who wears a black top and oversize sunnies in the 'gram, appears to be sitting in a car.
"No #SocialMediaQueen can be crowned without posting a selfie, so here's my first! #TeenChoice," she captioned the close-up snap, and included a link to the voting page for the award.
Jenner Tweeted about the nomination a week ago, writing, "And to think I wouldn't have qualified for this nom a few months ago…What an honor!"
And to think I wouldn't have qualified for this nom a few months ago... What an honor! #TeenChoice #SocialMediaQueen http://t.co/ne9NN0qr8W— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 31, 2015
RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Shows Off Her #GirlBoss Side in This Business Casual Look