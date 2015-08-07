Caitlyn Jenner Shares Her First Selfie

Aug 07, 2015 @ 10:15 am

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is taking a page from Kim Kardashian's playbook. In honor of her Teen Choice Award nomination for Social Media Queen the star posted her very first selfie, and it's definitely worthy of a nod. Jenner, who wears a black top and oversize sunnies in the 'gram, appears to be sitting in a car.

"No #SocialMediaQueen can be crowned without posting a selfie, so here's my first! #TeenChoice," she captioned the close-up snap, and included a link to the voting page for the award.

Jenner Tweeted about the nomination a week ago, writing, "And to think I wouldn't have qualified for this nom a few months ago…What an honor!"

