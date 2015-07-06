Caitlyn Jenner Shares Her First Blog Post: "Let's Live Our True Selves"

When Caitlyn Jenner introduced herself to the world on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine just over a month ago, she catapulted herself to the forefront of the transgender community. And now, Jenner is using that as a means to raise awareness for the problems the trans community faces via her new blog. Today, the former Olympian published her first official post on CaitlynJenner.com, and it's filled with tidbits about her experiences.

"Up until now, I have totally isolated myself from the transgender community so I have a lot of catching up to do," she says. "I feel such a responsibility to this courageous group to try to get it right and tell all sides of the story. To me, that’s always the biggest question: am I doing it right?" Jenner goes on to tell a story about some of the amazing transgender women she's met, saying that she plans use her blog as a platform to introduce them, as well as to shed light on the "serious issues and lessons" she is learning. The 65-year-old finished the post on an uplifting note, saying, "Let’s live our true selves and make a positive difference while doing it." We couldn't agree more.

