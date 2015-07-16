What We Can All Learn from Caitlyn Jenner's ESPY Awards Style

Anyone who doubts the importance of personal style must watch Caitlyn Jenner’s acceptance speech of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award from last night’s ESPY Awards. Resplendent in a long-sleeved ivory gown by Atelier Versace and emerald earrings, her long hair side-swept, Jenner radiated confidence and gratitude as she delivered her inspiring message of self-acceptance, tolerance, and support for the transgender community.

The dress, which has a faux wrap-waist, discreetly highlighted the former Olympic champion’s new-found curves. It’s a silhouette she has worn on several occasions since going public with her female identity, and with good reason. Women of all ages, shapes and sizes have long embraced the wrap-dress for it’s wonderfully flattering and forgiving shape.

Wearing white was an inspired choice as it symbolizes beginnings and courage (think, white knight). Starting life anew at age 65, Ms. Jenner appeared to be the embodiment of elegance and an entirely unique red-carpet goddess. Age-wise style, indeed. Below, we've shopped out some similar options to Caitlyn's dress.

Courtesy

Shop: Alice + Olivia, $221; lyst.com. Topshop, $160; topshop.com. Donna Karan, $1,795; donnakaran.com.

