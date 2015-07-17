Caitlyn Jenner Spends a Day at the Races in an Eye-Catching Red Dress

It's off to the races for Caitlyn Jenner. Just one day after her stunning appearance at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, Jenner traded in her elegant ivory Atelier Versace gown for a red-and-white wrap dress. The reality star, whose new docu-series I Am Cait premieres on E! on July 26, attended the Del Mar Racetrack Opening Day celebrations, and she was definitely dressed the part. Jenner topped of her brightly printed dress with oversized accessories—black sunnies and a wide-brimmed hat.

This is just the latest in a super stylish streak of outfits from the 65-year-old former Olympian. Before stealing the show at the ESPYs, Jenner had stepped out in a seemingly non-stop parade of head-turning ensembles, from a sexy body-hugging blue lace dress to a leopard print wrap dress and a sequined skirt. One thing's for sure—though Jenner says she's still "getting the hang of this," it seems she's got the fashion aspect of her new life down pat.

