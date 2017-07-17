Caitlyn Jenner Is Considering a Role in Politics

Caitlyn Jenner's transition has already helped to place the conversation about transgender equality into the zeitgeist. And the Olympian has no plans of slowing down: She is now considering a role in politics.

"I have considered it," Jenner stated in an interview on New York's AM 970 on Sunday. "I like the political side of it. The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me."

The idea has led her to think about whether using her public platform as a civilian or working as a politician would make the most sense. "Over the next six months or so, I've got to find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside?" she said. "Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody?"

"Or are you better off from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that," she said. "Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run."

As members of the LGBTQ community look to have their voices heard and rights made equal, Jenner's political pursuits are an interesting one. During her years of living in the public eye, Jenner has experienced various controversies from being sued for her involvement in a fatal car crash to receiving backlash from expressing conservative points of view and her complicated family relationships, which she wrote about in her memoir.