Caitlyn Jenner Says She's Much 'Closer' To Kylie and Kendall Is 'More Secretive' Than Her Sisters
But she's not playing favorites.
Parents aren't supposed to play favorites, but anyone with siblings knows that there's always one that manages to steal the spotlight. During an appearance on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, Caitlyn Jenner explained that her favorite kid — she's got six biological children and 10 step-kids, by the way — "depends on the day," but that she's got a special relationship with one in particular: Kylie.
"Kylie is just the exception to the rule," Caitlyn said. "I mean, she's just — all the stars came together."
She went on to say that while she's close to both Kylie and her sister Kendall, there's just something that connects her to her youngest: "I get along very well with the two of them, but Kylie and I just seem to be closer most of the time."
Proximity may have something to do with it. Caitlyn explained that she and Kylie make an effort to have dinner together at least once a week.
"Kendall's off kind of doing her thing, and Kylie, like, I had dinner last night at Kylie's house," Caitlyn said. "We try to do that once a week, once every two weeks. I go over there and she always has these great meals — prepared, she doesn't do them. ... But they're so good! It's better than a restaurant."
She also noted that she and Kendall actually share a lot of things in common, though the secrecy she mentions keeps them from being as close.
"[We] just have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we're a lot closer," Caitlyn said of her dinners with Kylie. "Kendall's not that — she's always very kind of a little bit more secretive. We're still very close, but it's kind of harder to figure out, where Kylie's more of an open book."
Sadly, Caitlyn didn't mention her older daughters, though fans that have managed to keep up with the Kardashians did see a few very special moments between the family members.