Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates Father's Day Off-Roading With Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and More of Her Kids

Yesterday was a milestone day for Caitlyn Jenner and her family—it was the former Olympian’s first Father’s Day since transitioning from male to female, and she and her children marked the occasion with a major celebration.

The star spent the day off-roading with most of her kids, including Burt Jenner, Casey Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and stepdaughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, along with Jenner’s son-in-law Kanye West, granddaughter North West, and pregnant daughter-in-law Leah Jenner. Jenner shared a beautiful family photo from the day to commemorate the occasion (below), which she captioned: "Great day yesterday for Father's Day. We had so much fun off-roading. So much love and support! Love my family!"

Great day yesterday for Father's Day. We had so much fun off-roading. So much love and support! Love my family! pic.twitter.com/xemTJPuySv — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 22, 2015

But this is far from the first show of support that Jenner's children provided her with for Father's Day. Yesterday, Kendall and Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to honor her, stating that she will always be their dad.

