Caitlyn Jenner Makes a Funny Cameo in Kylie Jenner's Latest Makeup Tutorial

Apparently, Kylie Jenner didn't inherit her flawless eyebrows from Caitlyn Jenner. In the latest makeup tutorial from Kylie's brand-new app, the older Jenner voiced her envy for her 18-year-old daughter's perfectly arched brows.

In the how-to video, the social media maven taps makeup artist Ariel Tejada and hairstylist Chris Dylan to create a look she's "obsessed with": peachy makeup and crimped hair. Kylie teased a preview for the tutorial on her Instagram account. Watch the clip here:

A little surprise guest on my new makeup tutorial. Links are in my bio :) A video posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 15, 2015 at 12:59pm PDT

About halfway through the short clip, Caitlyn makes an appearance dressed in giant sunglasses and a pink long cardigan.

"I hate your brows," Caitlyn says when she sees the beauty team descend upon her daughter's arches.

"You hate them?" Kylie asks. "Yeah, they're too perfect!" Caitlyn jokes.

In the tutorial Kylie proclaims her love for eyebrow gel, which she apparently refers to as "eyebrow glue." We say call it what you want, Kylie—because whatever you're doing, it's working!

