Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out in Her Edgiest Look Yet

Black was Caitlyn Jenner's fashionable color of choice on Saturday evening, when she stepped out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., wearing the dark shade from head to toe.

For her night on the town, the star put on what may be her edgiest look to date—skinny leather pants paired with a matching top and jacket that she topped off with leather boots and a matching bag. Jenner completed her look with an assortment of matching jewelry and one fierce beauty look. This ensemble is a style switch-up for ther former Olympian, who has typically been spotted wearing flirty dresses and sleek skirts. Does this mean we can expect more rocker-esque style from Jenner in the future? We certainly hope so.

Watch Caitlyn Jenner's new docu-series I Am Cait when it premieres July 26 at 8 p.m. on E!

PHOTOS: Caitlyn Jenner's Most Memorable Outfits