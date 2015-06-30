Caitlyn Jenner Works an LBD For a Night Out in N.Y.C.

Caitlyn Jenner has had quite the fashion-filled week. The star was spotted out in the Big Apple last night after grabbing dinner at Tribeca's Tutto il Giorno restaurant, and she was working a tight LBD. She paired her zip-front black dress with slingback heels, a metallic Elisabeth Weinstock clutch, and diamond drop earrings, making for one head-turning look.

But this wasn't her first stylish outing as of late—this appearance comes just a day after Jenner made a surprise cameo at New York City Pride over the weekend, where she looked gorgeous in a white top and matching eyelet skirt.

