Caitlyn Jenner Works an LBD For a Night Out in N.Y.C.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Kelsey Glein
Jun 30, 2015 @ 11:30 am

Caitlyn Jenner has had quite the fashion-filled week. The star was spotted out in the Big Apple last night after grabbing dinner at Tribeca's Tutto il Giorno restaurant, and she was working a tight LBD. She paired her zip-front black dress with slingback heels, a metallic Elisabeth Weinstock clutch, and diamond drop earrings, making for one head-turning look.

But this wasn't her first stylish outing as of late—this appearance comes just a day after Jenner made a surprise cameo at New York City Pride over the weekend, where she looked gorgeous in a white top and matching eyelet skirt.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She's Doing Her Own Series in New I Am Cait Promo

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!