Below is an excerpt from "Caffeine Isn't Just for Your Morning Coffee Anymore" which originally appeared on StyleBistro. Read the full story at stylebistro.com.

Caffeine is slowly moving from the coffee shop to the beauty counter as caffeinated body scrubs, eye treatments and even haircare products become more and more prevalent. And for good reason: The stimulant offers a number of benefits. Not only is it high in antioxidants, but it's a vasoconstrictor, which means it helps reduce redness in the skin. Take a peek at some of the caffeine-rich products we've recently spotted on the market.

