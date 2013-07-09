Bye-Bye Red Hair! Julianne Moore Debuts a New Blonde 'Do

Julianne Moore has gone blonde! In a move that totally surprised us, the actress lightened her trademark auburn strands for her part in the upcoming film Maps to the Stars. While we do miss her red hair, we think the look is flattering on her, and we can't wait to see the new outfit and accessory choices she'll pair with her new hue. "People always say red-heads look good in green, and I think that's true. I gravitate toward emeralds," she told InStyle previously on her jewelry choices. "I've tried rubies, but they disappear on me." Looks like now is the perfect time to give the gems a second try! Do you like her new hairstyle? Tell us in the comments.

