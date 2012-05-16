Bye Bye, Pixie: Evan Rachel Wood's Return to Long Hair

Image zoom Evan Rachel Wood; Orchon/Retna Digital

Evan Rachel Wood has long hair again! The 24-year-old actress, who cut her strands into an edgy pixie crop last June, debuted a longer, light blond style (thanks to the help of magical extensions) on her WhoSay page. The transformation is for her new role as Daisy Kensington in the upcoming film Barefoot. What do you think of her new look? Tell us in the comments!

