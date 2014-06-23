Bye-Bye, Blonde! Jennifer Love Hewitt Returns to Her Natural Hair Hue, and Debuts a New Cut

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Pablo/Goodwin/FAMEFLYNET PICTURE

One haircut, two trends! Continuing the movement of celebrity bobs, Jennifer Love Hewitt chopped her long layers into a chin-skimming style, and updated her hue by going back to her natural brunet shade. She joins former blondes Emma Roberts, Beyoncé, Naya Rivera, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, who also opted for au naturale this summer. But this isn't Hewitt's first time on the shorter end of the hair spectrum: The star went for a similar length back in 2003, again in 2006, and most-recently in 2010. Since it's her fourth time trying out the style, it seems that it's not just the third time that's the charm!

