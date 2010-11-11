Buy Sketches of Grace Kelly's Gowns, Tom Brady's Modeling Gig, and More!

1. Iconic Grace Kelly gown sketches are going up for auction later this month...just in time to put on our holiday wish list. [CocoPerez.com]

2. Tom Brady is now modeling for Under Armour. Will Gisele be tossing the football soon? [NYMag.com]

3. Kourtney Kardashian will be making her (scripted) soap opera debut on One Life to Live. [Examiner.com]

4. Fashion editors are the new fashion icons. InStyle's own Ariel Foxman weighs in on the topic. [NYTimes.com]

5. Gucci has printed a page from Jay-Z's new book, Decoded, on the inside of a leather jacket. [People.com]

6. Jessica Simpson wishes Nick Lachey, her newly engaged ex, well. [People.com]