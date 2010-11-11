Buy Sketches of Grace Kelly's Gowns, Tom Brady's Modeling Gig, and More!

Courtesy Image (2); Getty Images (4)
InStyle Staff
Nov 11, 2010 @ 1:29 pm

1. Iconic Grace Kelly gown sketches are going up for auction later this month...just in time to put on our holiday wish list. [CocoPerez.com]

2. Tom Brady is now modeling for Under Armour. Will Gisele be tossing the football soon? [NYMag.com]

3. Kourtney Kardashian will be making her (scripted) soap opera debut on One Life to Live. [Examiner.com]

4. Fashion editors are the new fashion icons. InStyle's own Ariel Foxman weighs in on the topic. [NYTimes.com]

5. Gucci has printed a page from Jay-Z's new book, Decoded, on the inside of a leather jacket. [People.com]

6. Jessica Simpson wishes Nick Lachey, her newly engaged ex, well. [People.com]

