Every year, we eagerly await the lavish Victoria's Secret runway show. From the giant wings to the barely-there costumes, it's a total montage of S-E-X-Y! But we had to know: What can a regular person buy right off the runway—assuming, of course, that Adriana Lima's $2 million bra (above, on right) is out of your price range? Click through our gallery below for our favorite pieces, and tune into CBS at 10PM tonight for prime time's sexiest spectacle!