Buy The Scent Of A First Lady

We've been following Michelle Obama's style choices like hawks since she arrived at the White House, so naturally we're curious to know what she smells like too. According to Fashionweekdaily.com, Creed's Love In White is the scent of choice on Mrs. O's vanity. The eclectic fragrance is made up of orange zest from Spain, white jasmine from Italy, daffodils from France, magnolia from Guatemala and sandalwood from India—an interesting and worldly mix, much like the jet-setting First Lady.

Creed Love in White, $130; visit bergdorfgoodman.com.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter