Buy Jennie Garth's T.J. Maxx Tote and Help a Child in Need

While husband Peter Facinelli headed to Vancouver to shoot Eclipse, Jennie Garth traveled to N.Y.C. to unveil a limited edition, reusable shopping bag at T.J. Maxx. For each 99-cent tote sold, the bargain retailer will donate one back-to-school item to Save the Children's U.S. Programs. "I have three kids and they need a lot of stuff! I'll need a few of these bags," Garth said before hitting the aisles. Head to your local T.J. Maxx before August 22nd to get your own shopper and help a child go back to school in style.