It's Now Easier Than Ever to Shop for Hair Extensions Online

Clip-in hair extensions are an easy way to switch up your look. But finding your perfect match online? That can be frustrating. This is where RPZL, the first-ever hair extensions bar, comes in to take out the guesswork.

The innovative salon, located in New York City's Flatiron district, has added an e-commerce store to their website, allowing customers to find the right color and texture anytime, anywhere. Here's how it works: After browsing through different colors and styles, shoppers are given the option to upload a selfie. Once it's submitted, an RPZL “headmaster” will decipher the proper match, sending the right length, color, and texture to your doorstep.

If you’re new to extensions, Lisa Richards, co-founder of the company, recommends starting with RPZL in an Instant clip-ins, which are made from 100 percent Remy human hair (considered to be the highest quality). “They’re the ideal way to explore volume and length,” she says. “Plus, they allow you to be creative with a larger array of styling options integrating your hair extension selection with your lifestyle. You can simply put them in and take them out whenever you want.” Head to rpzl.com now to shop.

