Buy Angelina Jolie's Ferragamo Shoes from The Tourist!

As a sexy spy in The Tourist, Angelina Jolie has a killer wardrobe with shoes (designed by Ferragamo and Colleen Atwood, the costume designer on the film) to match. One of the hottest pairs, the Elise pumps (at left) are named after Jolie’s character in the film and will soon be available as a limited-edition collection. The metal-heeled stilettos will come in black, beige, and powder-pink leather and suede and will be sold at select Ferragamo stores around the same time the movie opens on December 10th.

