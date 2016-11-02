Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell Make Buttons Earphones a Thing

Move over, Beats—there’s a new set of stylish earphones on the market and they go by a just-as-catchy name: Buttons.

The revolutionary new earphones come from rapper will.i.am’s tech company, i.am+, which pledges to donate “one percent of net proceeds, one percent of staff time, and one percent of product” to the i.am.angel Foundation—a nonprofit that supports youth education in the fields of science, tech, engineering, arts, and math.

The wireless Bluetooth earphones function as a fashion-forward alternative to bulky headgear and the typical earbuds, driven by will.i.am’s belief that "technology doesn't have to look like technology.”

The founder explained in a statement: “It's gotten to the point where no one has imagination. Everyone else is making what everyone else is making. We wanted to do away with all that. ... Now that technology is ubiquitous, shouldn't you look fresh?"

In addition to Buttons' sleek look and premium functions, the brand benefits from some serious star power. Black Eyed Peas rapper isn’t the only celebrity behind the earphones: Models Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell both star in the gadget’s ad campaign and serve as co-owners of the company.

No doubt, we’re about to see Buttons cropping up in all of Kendall Jenner’s chic street style ensembles. Discussing her collaboration, the 20-year-old said in a statement, "Getting to be a part of the i.am+ family was really important to me. i.am+ Buttons aren't just earphones, they're also an essential accessory that I consider an important part of what I'm wearing."

Buttons retail for $230 and come in eight colorways (four are exclusive to Apple). The next gen earphones are available starting today at Apple stores, apple.com, iamplus.com, and select retailers.