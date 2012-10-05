Butter in Theaters: Jennifer Garner and Olivia Wilde Want You to See It

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (2)

You’re going to look at your dinner table in a whole new way after watching Butter. The comedy—starring Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde, Modern Family’s Ty Burrell, Ashley Greene, Alicia Silverstone, and Hugh Jackman—lands in theaters today. “I’m just excited for people to see it and have a good time,” Garner told InStyle.com at the New York premiere. She plays Laura Pickler, an aggressive butter carver vying for the top prize, and Wilde plays her competitor, Brooke Swinkowski. “I’m really proud of it,” Wilde told us. “I think people will like it, because it’s so unique, and it’s genuinely funny.” If you can’t make it to theaters, the movie is also available On Demand as well as on amazon.com. “It’s a great movie to grab all your friends and watch together and have a fun night and a butter-theme party,” Garner suggested. What would she serve? “There’s butter in everything good in life, from sugar cookies to chocolate chip cookies to any pastry of any kind—even on top of a steak,” she says. “You can’t go wrong with butter!”

