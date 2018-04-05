Busy Philipps Explains Why She’s Never Spoken About Heath Ledger’s Death

We know that Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are the ultimate girlfriends thanks to Philipps’s Instagram account, where she documents everything from motherhood to what it’s like to dye Williams’s hair. Like many of their fans point out on her ‘gram (Williams isn’t on social media), these two define the ultimate #BFFGoals.

But in a new interview with The Cut, Philipps opens up about a rather less light-hearted topic: the death of Williams’s late husband Heath Ledger, her ex and father of their now 12-year-old daughter Matilda. Ledger passed away in January 2008 from drug overdose.

So what, specifically, did Philipps have to say about life after Ledger’s passing? On the 10th anniversary of Ledger’s death in January, she shared a photo of herself with Williams leaning on her shoulder along with the caption “It’s ok.” From the photo, the implication was that coping with the death of a loved one never gets easier. The image, and an accompanying Instagram Story of Philipps crying, received polarizing feedback, and stories broke about how she flew to be by Williams’s side for the anniversary.

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 22, 2018 at 10:27pm PST

Now, Philipps is finally clearing the air about it.

“I think some people felt like I was being exploitative,” she told The Cut. “I’ve never even really spoken about [Ledger’s death], because I never would want to have it be misconstrued in that way, but it was the ten-year anniversary, and … ”

“It’s just been a long ten years, you know?” she said. “That anniversary, just brought up a lot of … I can’t believe it’s been ten years. I was pregnant with Birdie. I had seen him a couple months earlier, and you know, [Williams and Ledger] were broken up. I’ve never talked about it. I’ve never shared it, because I’m hyper protective of [Williams] and her daughter. But I also think … I think it’s OK. Everyone’s allowed to have their own feelings about something that happens.”

In addition, she said that because Williams is her “best friend,” she feels she can share information about her personal life with the public. Williams is comfortable with it, too. “I trust her judgment implicitly,” Williams said.

We’re glad these two have each other’s back.