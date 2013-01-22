Busy Philipps's Mod Manicure: Here's How To Get the Look!

Busy Philipps knows a thing or two about creative manicures—the mother-to-be has been spotted in rainbow and floral designs, and frequents Mars the Salon in Los Angeles for all her nail art needs. Philipps's recent mod pattern inspired us, so we asked the salon's owner, Hiroko Fujikawa, for tips on nailing the look at home! "I recommend using gel rather than polish. I use Calgel at the salon, but I also like Orly's Gel Nail Polish ($10 each; orlybeauty.com)," she said. Gel colors extend the life of your manicure, and the quick dry time (five minutes or less) makes unexpected smudges a thing of the past. Patterns like Philipps's are easier if broken down into sections, so work from the bottom of the nail going upward. "Start by applying the blue shade diagonally to the bottom of the nail, then apply a coral pink in a triangular shape next to the blue," said Fujikawa. "Next, apply the yellow gel to half of your nail tip and fill in the other half with red." Finally, use thin gold tape to create borders around each color. We like Art Club's Metallic Threads ($4; sallybeauty.com).

