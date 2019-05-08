Busy Philipps Is Talking About Her Abortion for an Important Reason

Busy Philipps has previously discussed her abortion, but she's opening up once again in light of the passage of a new abortion bill.

On Tuesday night, Philipps shared her experience having an abortion at 15 on her show Busy Tonight, telling the audience, “I hope that whatever it is that you believe personally that maybe you’ll be open to hearing what I’m saying.”

“I had an abortion when I was 15 years old and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over the country,” she continued.

The actress and talk show host said that she was sharing her personal experience in response to the signing of Georgia's new abortion law. The legislation, one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, bans abortion procedures once a fetal heartbeat is detected — which can be as early as six weeks, before many women even know they're pregnant.

“I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this. Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them,” Philipps said to cheers from the audience. “Nobody else. Nobody.”

“Here is the reality,” she continued. “No bill that criminalizes abortion will stop anyone from making this incredibly personal choice, but these laws will put more women at risk. Every woman deserves compassion and care, not judgment and interference when it comes to their own bodies.”

Philipps has previously opened up about her abortion in her memoir,This Will Only Hurt a Little, published last fall — writing that at the time, she went to the Pope to seek absolution for it during a school trip.

“The statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45,” she said on her talk show. “That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you’re sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t know a woman who would have an abortion.’ Well, you know me."

RELATED: Busy Philipps Details Claim That James Franco Physically Assaulted Her on Set of Freaks and Geeks

"I spoke about my abortion on my show tonight because I can not sit idly by while women’s rights are stripped away," she later wrote on Twitter.