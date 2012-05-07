Busy Philipps and Julie Bowen's Tropical Baby Love and More

Image zoom Jason Merritt/WireImage

Busy Philipps and Julie Bowen (in Prada) got in the tropical spirit to co-host a Huggies Hawaiian and Baby2Baby luau in Beverly Hills, which supported the organization’s mission to provide Los Angeles families in need with essential baby gear. “I’ve been involved with Baby2Baby since I became a new mom myself,” Philipps told InStyle.com. “You realize it takes a village and that’s why getting involved in a charity like this is so important.” Huggies pledged to donate 22 million diapers this year. See more stars at this weekend’s hottest parties in the gallery.

— Leah Abrahams, with reporting by Carita Rizzo