Burger King Launches Lower-Calorie "Satisfries": Would You Try Them?

Calling all conscious eaters: If counting calories is a must for you, Burger King's new French fries may just fit into your diet! The fast food giant just rolled out their lower-calorie and lower-fat Satisfries, which claim a similar taste to the original, with less guilt. While they're a far cry from being considered "healthy," the next-gen spuds contain 40% less fat and 30% less calories than BK's existing version, and we're certainly curious. So, would you try them? Tell us by answering in our poll below!

