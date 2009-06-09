Burberry's Cure for the Rainy-Day Blues

Maybe it's the thunder and lightning in New York City today, but Emma Watson's just-released photos for Burberry's fall campaign are really hitting home. The Harry Potter star, who was shot on a gray day in London, looks chic and all grown-up with rain-tousled hair and a waterproof tote. So next time the weather's not cooperating, try these wellington boots from the brand—a perfect pick-me-up to get you out the door with some pep in your step on a rainy workday.

• Rain boots, Burberry, $190; at net-a-porter.com.• Shop all Burberry rain boots at instyle.com/shopping.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter