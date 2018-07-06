Is Your Favorite Burberry Print About to Get a Punk Makeover?

Is Burberry—the buttoned-up brand known for its crisp trench coats and preppy signature plaid—about to go ... punk?

Riccardo Tisci, the brand’s new chief creative officer that was appointed just last March, has yet to debut his first collection for the British heritage brand, but he’s already announced a collaboration that flips the script.

On Friday, he revealed that he's teamed up with England’s queen of punk, Vivienne Westwood (yes, the same one that designed Carrie Bradshaw’s dress in Sex and the City), and her husband, Andreas Kronthaler, for a limited-edition collection dropping in December 2017.

So what does this mean? We know that the pieces will “reimagine signature styles”—and that’s it. In our eyes, it’s totally possible that Tisci—formerly at Givenchy—will take Burberry’s iconic plaid print and breathe new life into it. Perhaps a punk twist, something similar to Westwood’s grungy tartans? Imagining a similar aesthetic isn’t so difficult, especially considering Tisci’s Givenchy was sexy, a little naughty, and far from traditional.

“Vivienne was one of the first designers who made me dream to become a designer,” Tisci wrote on Instagram. “Vivienne is the most unique champion of British style and has been a huge inspiration for so many of us. I am incredibly proud of what we will be creating together!!!”

Proceeds from their collaboration will benefit Cool Earth, a non-profit that works to stop the destruction of rainforests (Westwood is a known environmentalist). Tisci will make his Burberry debut at London Fashion Week in September, following in the footsteps of Christopher Bailey.

For his final collection, Bailey—who served as chief creative officer for 3 years—not only reimagined the Burberry print in rainbow hues to honor LGBTQ pride, but he also donated to three charities that supported the queer community.

Getty Images

Bailey’s explosive exit has surely given Tisci the freedom to come in guns blazing.