Burberry Prorsum Brings Out the Stars

Burberry Prorsum presented their Spring 2010 collection in London this season (they typically show in Milan) in honor of London Fashion Week's 25th anniversary—and the stars came out to celebrate! Victoria Beckham posed for the cameras while Mary-Kate Olsen perched next to Alexa Chung and Freida Pinto and Emma Watson looked on alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.

