Burberry Just Opened This Supremely Chic London Café

Where's the most stylish place to grab a cup of joe during a shopping excursion? Burberry's new spot in London, of course. After purchasing gifts (and perhaps customizing them with the brand's monogramming services) at the label's global flagship store on Regent Street, customers can enjoy the chicest coffee break ever in the brand-new gifting area. The title of the newly opened café is Thomas's, named after the brand's founder, Thomas Burberry.

Just like any typical bistro, it offers espressos, WiFi, and outlets to charge your phone, but that's pretty much where the similarities end. This fancy joint comes as an expansion of the flagship store and in addition to coffee you'll find lobster and oyster dishes on the savory British menu. Even the dazzling décor includes lantern chandeliers and marble floors.

The atmosphere is dedicated to evoking the spirit of Burberry in a new way for clients. Christopher Bailey, the brand's CEO, told WWD that they, "wanted to create a space where our customers can spend time relaxing and enjoying the world of Burberry in a more social environment."

