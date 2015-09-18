Trending for Spring: Brilliant Buns at New York Fashion Week

While avant-garde styles have a place on the runway, we love a look that can translate #IRL. With some tips we picked up from the pros backstage during New York Fashion Week—and a few editor tricks in the mix—you'll be able to recreate these fresh twists on the classic bun without breaking a sweat.

The Fall Out Bun

Matteo Volta/Imaxtree

If you have a haircut loaded with layers, it's going to work perfectly with this style. First pull hair into a tight ponytail at the back of the head just above the ears. Twist hair and wrap it around the elastic, securing with pins. Now pull out bits of hair from the bun; go all the way around, yanking out strands as you go. (If you have layers, then strands are going to pop out naturally—that's a good thing!) The key is not to think too much about it, says hairstylist Guido, who created this look at Tory Burch. The imperfection is what makes the look charming, he says.

The New Double Bun

Courtesy

Full disclosure: Hairstylist Recine used a needle to thread an elastic through the hair to create this center-cinched updo at Monique Lhuillier. But our fast hack will get you a similar effect, no sewing skills required. First use a comb to tightly pull back hair into a ponytail at the center of the head. Twist the ponytail and pin the roll to your scalp with bobby pins. Now try sliding three large bobby pins (or u-pins if you have thick hair) across the center of the twist to cinch it in the middle and create the look of two little stacked buns. Mist hair with a shine spray, like the Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine spray ($28; moroccanoil.com)​ Recine used, for extra polish.

The Side Swept Chignon

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

We love how a deep, forehead-skimming side part brought a fresh softness to this low knot at Marissa Webb. Start with some dry shampoo—like the Tresemme Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo ($6; ulta.com), used at the show—to give hair some texture and body. Make a side part and then gather hair into a low side ponytail. Twist and pin the tail into a bun, leaving out the last couple inches of hair. If you like, skim a gel over the surface of strands that are covering your forehead to get a rich, shiny finish.

The Artful Knot

Courtesy

If you're running out of time behind that blow-drier, leave strands a little damp—we think they'll look even better in this tousled, slightly wet-looking twist spotted at Rag & Bone. Pump strands full of volumizing spray—backstage, stylist Paul Hanlon used Bumble and Bumble Thickening Hairspray ($29; sephora.com)—to give them some grit. Then pull hair back into a tight ponytail at the middle of your head (Hanlon told us that it can look a bit "too ballerina” if the bun sits low on the nape). Now twist your hair—pinning small sections to your scalp as you go—until you've got a artful looking knot. Spray strands along your hairline with texturizing spray—Hanlon used Bumble and Bumble Cityswept ($30; sephora.com)—to get that cool nonchalant finish.

