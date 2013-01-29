Bundled Families: Drew Barrymore, Alicia Keys, SJP, and More!

Stars are really bundling up not only themselves—but also their little bundles of joy. Drew Barrymore and husband Will Kopelman took daughter Olive for a walk in cozy toppers, Sarah Jessica Parker put on a thick coat to take daughters Marion and Tabitha for a walk, Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise took inspiration from the ever-warm panda bear, and Alicia Keys's tot Egypt wore an adorable knit cupcake with a cherry on top as a hat while in Cannes, France. See more stars bundling up in the gallery!

MORE: • See Jessica Chastain’s Transformation!• 25 Fun Facts About Globes Fashion• This Year’s Globes Nominees