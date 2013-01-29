Bundled Families: Drew Barrymore, Alicia Keys, SJP, and More!

Meghan Blalock
Jan 29, 2013 @ 3:41 pm

Stars are really bundling up not only themselves—but also their little bundles of joy. Drew Barrymore and husband Will Kopelman took daughter Olive for a walk in cozy toppers, Sarah Jessica Parker put on a thick coat to take daughters Marion and Tabitha for a walk, Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise took inspiration from the ever-warm panda bear, and Alicia Keys's tot Egypt wore an adorable knit cupcake with a cherry on top as a hat while in Cannes, France. See more stars bundling up in the gallery!

