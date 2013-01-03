Bundled Up: Celebrity Coat Inspiration

Brrrr, January is off to a chilly start and the stars are bundling up to fight the frigid temps in covetable outerwear. Anne Hathaway accessorized her long parka with a furry hat and fun mittens, Gwyneth Paltrow layered a short red peacoat over her gray sweater, Katie Holmes kept warm in a long double breasted navy pea coat, and Jessica Chastain chose a black trench to guard against the chill. Stay warm out there, friends!

