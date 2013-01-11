Bundled Celebrities 2013: Jessica Chastain Loves A Good Coat!

There's no question about it: winter is in full swing! Cooler temperatures have descended upon most of the country, and celebrities aren't immune to the nip that's firmly implanted itself in the air. Zero Dark Thirty star and Golden Globe nominee Jessica Chastain has shown her love for beautiful coats, stepping out in multiple frocks this week in New York, where she's currently residing while completing a turn in The Heiress on Broadway. A stand-out is the bright red Michael Kors crepe circle pocket coat (middle) she put on for a leisurely stroll through the city. Click through the gallery to learn more about her coats, and to see more stars all bundled up!