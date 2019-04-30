Buckingham Palace Just Weighed in on Those Baby Sussex Name Rumors

Earlier today, a rumor began spreading like wildfire that the royal family's website accidentally revealed some possible names for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, due to a glitch. But Buckingham Palace has stepped in and made the rare move of commenting on the theory, essentially nipping it in the bud.

In case you missed it, here's the theory: Some fans noticed this week that the URL http://www.royal.uk has landing pages for the top members of the royal family, including their children. If you go to http://www.royal.uk/prince-louis, for example, you'll find the Prince's birth announcement and some tidbits about him. But if you search terms like "/prince-arthur,” “/prince-alexander,” or “/prince-james,” after royal.uk, it'll redirect to the homepage; if you search for another random name, like "/princess-elizabeth," it'll give you a "Page Not Found."

That led people to believe that the royal family has reserved these URLs for future royals, aka Baby Sussex, and haven't pushed them "live" yet, but Buckingham Palace quashed those rumors.

In a statement to Yahoo! UK, the Palace said, “A large number of search term redirects were set up some time ago on royal.uk. This was in order to improve user experience. For guidance you will note that other names preceded by ‘prince’ or ‘princess’ produce the same result.”

An important note: It hasn't been confirmed yet that Baby Sussex will have a Prince or Princess title — the Queen would have to make an exception for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's child like she did for Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. But royal reporters Omid Scobie and Emily Andrews have discussed on their podcast On Heir that sources told them that Meghan and Harry may not want those titles for their children anyway.

"We’ve heard from several sources on both sides that the couple really hope to forgo the formality of royal titles," Scobie said.

Which, to be honest, sounds like something the tradition-bucking couple would do.

Speaking of baby name rumors, though, U.K. bookies are betting on a new frontrunner: Grace. Also a possible name? Allegra.

“We’re scratching our heads as to why we’ve seen so much interest in Allegra, but the bets are coming in thick and fast and it’s been by far the most popular pick of the month with punters,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said to People.

Honestly, it sounds like we're all just going a little stir-crazy waiting for news of Baby Sussex's arrival.